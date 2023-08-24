Huge bonanza for Telugu film industry in National Film Awards: AP CM

Amaravati, Aug 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday congratulated the Telugu film industry for winning a slew of awards at the 69th National Film Awards.

Advertisment

He congratulated Allu Arjun for winning the Best Actor award for the movie ‘Puspha – The Rise’, directed by Sukumar.

“The 69th National Awards proved to be a bonanza for the Telugu film industry,” Reddy said in a press release, congratulating the award winners from the industry The chief minister noted that a string of other awards, which also included Best Choreography for the movie 'RRR', Best Male Playback Singer for Kaala Bhairava ('komuram bheemudo' song) and best lyrics for Chandrabose ('konda polam') have added to the awards tally for the Telugu film industry at the national level.

Though settled in Hyderabad, Arjun’s roots are in the lush green Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh, which has produced numerous movie artistes in all the departments of filmmaking.

His grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah and father Allu Aravind originally hail from Palakollu town in the West Godavari district.

Similar is the origin of ace director Sukumar, who hails from Mattaparru village in the Konaseema district and worked as a mathematics lecturer in a junior college in West Godavari district headquarters Bhimavaram in the year 2000-01. PTI STH ANE