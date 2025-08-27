Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized from forest in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, police said.

The seizure is a major blow to the nefarious designs of terrorists and their supporters. It has averted possible terror activities in the area, they said.

Handwara police's Special Operations Group (SOG) recovered the cache of arms, ammunition, and other incriminating material from Bhuvan Forest in Rajwar, a police spokesperson said.

It included 22 grenades, an under-barrel grenade launcher, 15 AK-47 rounds, and half a kg of black powdered substance, suspected to be an explosive. PTI SSB RHL