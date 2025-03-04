Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Mar 4 (PTI) A huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces conducted searches in the forests of Hussipi in the Naxal-affected Tonto police station area, and made the seizures, they said.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said the forces detected an explosives dump, and two IEDs of 10 kg each were destroyed by the bomb disposal squad.

Among the arms recovered were a country-made pistol, two carbines, a bolt action rifle, 13 .303 bore cartridges, eight 7.62 mm ammunitions, 58 detonators, three wireless sets, five bundles of cordex wire, and 95 spike rods, the SP said.

The search was continuing, he added. PTI BS SOM