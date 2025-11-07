Huge cache of arms, explosives seized after gunfight between security forces, Maoists in Jharkhand

Chaibasa, Nov 7 (PTI) A large quantity of explosives, arms and ammunition were seized following a gunfight between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

Members of the CPI (Maoists) opened fire on security forces, who were conducting a combing operation, near Kalapu Buru in Saranda forest on Thursday evening, they said.

The security forces retaliated in self-defence. Even as no Maoists were caught in the operation, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized, they added.

Among the items seized were two SLR rifles, a .303 rifle, 37 live cartridges of AK-47, 78 live cartridges of SLR, 130 live ammunition of .303 rifle, a 7.62-mm bore magazine and two SLR magazines.

Also, six packets of gelatin, weighing 16.68 kg, 13 IEDs with detonators, 10 electronic detonators, five non-electronic detonators, five radio sets and two interceptors and two laptops were seized, police said. PTI BS SOM