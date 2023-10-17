Huge cache of arms recovered, militant arrested with drugs in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 17 (PTI) Security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during multiple operations in Imphal East, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, a statement by Manipur police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The recovered weapons from Imphal East district included eight firearms, 62 ammunition, 18 explosives, a country-made local bomb launcher, a smoke grenade, two wireless sets and five bullet-proof jackets.

From Old Dampi village in Churachandpur district, security forces recovered two firearms including a 9mm pistol, rocket-propelled grenade, a country-made improvised bomb and 21 rounds of heavy caliber machine guns.

On Sunday, the self-styled commander-in-chief of militant outfit United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA), Lamtinsei Singson, was arrested along with 124 grams of brown sugar from Phaitol village in Tamenglong district, police said.

The 50-year-old militant leader has been handed over to Jiribam police station for further legal action.

In another development, police rescued a person abducted by unknown men on Monday from Ithai in Bishnupur district. During operations in the district to rescue the man, several arms including one SLR, 10 ammunition, a tear gas gun and seven munition shells were also recovered. PTI COR MNB