Huge cache of banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 6.62 lakh seized in Delhi; one held

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has seized 388 prohibited e-cigarettes and 8,000 other illegal cigarettes of various international brands worth Rs 6.62 lakh and arrested one person, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Shivam (22), was arrested after the Crime Branch raided a shop in Sector-12 of Dwarka on May 24.

Police teams have recovered 93 prohibited e-cigarettes. Further interrogation of Shivam led police to a larger cache stored at his residence in Uttam Nagar, from where 295 more e-cigarettes and 8,000 banned cigarettes were recovered.

"Preliminary assessment valued the entire seizure at Rs 6.62 lakh. The confiscated cigarette packets were found to be without the statutory health warnings mandated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," said the officer.

An FIR has been registered against him. During sustained interrogation, Shivam reportedly confessed to running the illegal trade for the last three years. He sourced the contraband from multiple suppliers operating in the Chandni Chowk area, which is known for black-market tobacco products. The investigation is going on, the officer said. PTI BM BM KSS KSS