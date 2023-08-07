Huge cache of explosives recovered from Assam

Guwahati, Aug 7 (PTI) A huge cache of explosives like gelatin sticks and detonators were recovered from Cachar district of Assam, an official said on Monday.

According to an Assam Rifles Spokesperson, a joint team of the paramilitary force and Assam Police carried out an operation and recovered the explosives from Ranighat market in the district.

"The security team recovered 200 gelatin sticks and 200 detonators from the site," the official said.

There was speculation that the explosives were being sent to Manipur, where more than 160 people have lost their lives in ethnic clashes that are continuing for more than three months.

"Operation is on to nab those involved in transporting the explosives," the official added. PTI TR NN