Huge cache of explosives seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 7 (PTI) Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Mizoram Police seized a huge cache of explosives and arrested two persons, an official statement said.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint forces established a mobile vehicle checking post on the Serchhip-Thenzawl road during which they intercepted a vehicle on Wednesday, the Assam Rifles statement said.

A thorough inspection of the vehicle led to the recovery of 9,600 gelatin sticks, 9,400 detonators, and over 1,800 meters of Cordtex, it said.

The two accused and the recovered items were handed over to Mizoram police for further investigation, the statement added. PTI COR RG