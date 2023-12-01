Huge challenge to fulfil aspirations of all tribes: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Dec 1 (PTI) It is a huge challenge to develop a state with 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes, and fulfil the aspirations of each one of them, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday.

Attending the Indigenous Faith Day at Nirjuli, Khandu, however, said that the diversity of the state is its beauty, potential and strength.

"Development and modernisation is a continuous process. It cannot be avoided. What can be avoided is its negative effects, most importantly that of cultural erosion," he said.

He lauded the efforts of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) in institutionalising all indigenous faiths of the state.

"It is the fruit of IFCSAP’s efforts that we celebrate the Indigenous Faith Day on December 1 every year, reminding us to take pride in our age-old cultural heritage and pass it on to the younger generation," Khandu said.

He also emphasised that in order to preserve culture, people should continue the use of local dialects.

"Our children today are studying in various parts of the country and even abroad. They are out of touch with their roots and their language, and there is always the danger of them getting entirely disconnected. As parents and as elders, we must not allow it to happen. Always remember that cultural erosion starts with the loss of a language," he said.

The chief minister said that he is not against youths learning new languages but asserted that they must always be fluent in their mother tongue.

Khandu said the state government will soon construct 50 indigenous prayer centers across the state at a cost of Rs 24 crore.

He also announced that the honorarium of Rs 1,000 for the over 3,000 indigenous priests will be increased in the next state budget. PTI UPL UPL SOM