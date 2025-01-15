Huge difference between 'words and actions' of Kejriwal: Union minister Meghwal

Bhopal, Jan 15 (PTI) Taking potshots at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union minister and BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday said there was a huge difference between the "words and actions" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

Meghwal also targeted the Congress, saying the grand old party never respected B R Ambedkar, well-known social reformer and principal architect of the Constitution.

Talking to reporters in Ujjain, around 200km from Bhopal, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs pointed out that Kejriwal entered politics through veteran social activist Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement more than a decade ago.

"First he declared he would not enter politics, but did it. Then when he entered politics and formed his own party (AAP), he took three vows -- that he would not take government bungalow, security or even a car. But he got exposed as difference between his words and actions came to the fore," Meghwal said.

The Union minister noted Kejriwal is availing security of two states (ruled by his party) and he got "Sheesh Mahal" (Delhi CM's official residence) renovated at a cost of Rs 46 crore.

"People don't know who spent this money on 'Sheesh Mahal'. If it was constructed (renovated) by the state government or someone else," he noted.

The BJP leader maintained Kejriwal is also using a "big vehicle".

Meghwal's criticism of the former CM came ahead of the February 5 assembly polls in Delhi, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP and Congress are vying for power.

"When he (Kejriwal) got exposed, he started speaking lies on a daily basis. Since he got exposed, the BJP graph rose quickly there (in Delhi) while that of the AAP nosedived. The Congress is also in the race. I think the BJP will form the next government with an absolute majority in the Delhi Legislative Assembly," he claimed.

In reply to a question about opposition INDIA bloc, Meghwal opined that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AAP and the Congress, both constituents of the anti-BJP grouping, contested against each other (in some seats).

"It (INDIA bloc) was a 'thagbandhan' (an alliance of the corrupt)," he said.

The Union minister alleged the Congress never respected Ambedkar.

"Mhow in Madhya Pradesh is the birthplace of Babasaheb (Ambedkar). They (Congress) had so many Prime Ministers, but none of them came here (Mhow) on the birthday (of Ambedkar). The BJP respects Babasaheb. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mhow on the birthday (April 14) of Babasaheb in 2016," he pointed out.

Earlier, Meghwal participated in a programme on the constitution in Kalidas Academy and also offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the jyotirlingas. PTI ADU RSY