Huge effort is underway to build modern infrastructure for developed India: PM Modi

Bikaner: Emphasizing the nation's commitment to modernization, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a huge effort is underway to build modern infrastructure for a developed India.

He said that unprecedented work has been done in the last 11 years to modernise the railway stations and airports in the country.

The prime minister said the nation is spending multiple times more money than before on development projects.

"India is modernising its train network and infrastructure. This reflects the new speed and progress of the country," he said at a programme in Bikaner in which he virtually inaugurated 103 Amrit Stations in different parts of the country.

Modi said the Vande Bharat train is running on nearly 70 routes in the country.

"This has brought trains to far-flung areas. Hundreds of road overbridges and underbridges have been constructed in the last 11 years. New tracks have been laid. Work is underway on the country's first bullet train project," he added.

The prime minister said the government is also modernising railway stations.

"These modernised railway stations have been named as Amrit Bharat Stations. Out of these, more than 100 Amrit Bharat Stations have been completed. People are seeing on social media what was the situation earlier and how the picture has changed now," said Modi.

"The mantra of development and heritage is clearly visible at these Amrit Bharat stations. They are also symbols of local art and culture. At every Amrit Bharat station, you will also get to see India's thousands of years old heritage," he added.

Modi said these stations will be the means of promoting tourism and will provide new employment opportunities.

The prime minister said the money that the government spends to build infrastructure also creates employment and business.

"This money is going into the pockets of labourers, it is being given to shopkeepers. It is being given to factory workers. The people, who transport stones, gravel, cement etc. and those who drive trucks and tempos also benefit from it," he added.

Modi said there are many benefits when the infrastructure is ready.

"The farmer's agriculture produce reaches the market at a low price and wastage is reduced. New industries are set up, tourism increases," he added.

Highlighting the substantial benefits Rajasthan is gaining from ongoing infrastructure development, the prime minister noted that high-quality roads are being constructed across villages and even in border areas.

"Over the past 11 years, approximately Rs 70,000 crore has been invested in Rajasthan’s road infrastructure alone," he said.

Modi said the Central government is set to spend nearly Rs 10,000 crore on railway development in the state this year, marking a 15-fold increase compared to pre-2014 levels.

The prime minister further said that Rajasthan’s refinery project is in its final stages, positioning the state as a key hub for petroleum-based industries.

Highlighting the rapid progress of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Rajasthan, Modi noted that over 40,000 people in the state have already benefited from this initiative, which has eliminated their electricity bills and provided them an opportunity to generate income through solar power.

The prime minister underscored that the increasing power generation in the state is playing a crucial role in accelerating industrial growth.

Modi highlighted the critical importance of water for the region and its role in advancing the development of areas such as Bikaner, Shri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and western Rajasthan.

He said the government is actively working on completing irrigation projects while simultaneously implementing river-linking initiatives.

The prime minister underscored the impact of the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project, which will benefit multiple districts across Rajasthan ensuring better agricultural prospects for farmers and enhancing the region’s sustainability.

During the programme, Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore to the nation.

The prime minister inaugurated 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 districts across 18 states and Union Territories developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore.

Over 1,300 stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and enhance passenger amenities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Bikaner's Deshnok railway station was also inaugurated during the programme.

Modi, who earlier offered prayers at the Karni Mata temple, also flagged-off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express from Deshnok station.

Inspired by temple architecture, the revamped Deshnok station located near the Karni Mata temple will cater to thousands of pilgrims visiting the shrine each year.

Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other leaders were also present during the programme.