Huge farmers' protest near Jhalawar Mini Secretariat over compensation for crop loss due to floods

Kota (Rajasthan) Sep 8 (PTI) Thousands of farmers assembled on the highway in front of Mini Secretariat in Jhalawar on Monday, demanding relief and compensation for the crop loss due to the recent floods in Rajasthan.

The protesters that included women reached the spot on tractor-trolleys that carried essentials required to stay for days at the site -- groceries to cook and materials to spend the nights.

A heavy police force has been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order situation, Jhalawar DSP Harshraj Singh said.

Over 5,000 from over a thousand villages joined the 'Kisan Shakti Sangam Mahapadav' following a call by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), Chittor, the organisation said, adding that they are in talks with the administration regarding their demands.

BKS president K Sai Reddy, and several other officer bearers of the farmers' organisation attended the event.

Addressing mediapersons, Reddy said farmers have suffered heavy crop loss due to heavy rains in the state but the government has so far not brought up relief and compensation.

The farmers are also not covered by the PM crop insurance scheme and will now be forced to sell their yields below the MSP in the market, he said.

Rajasthan farmers are paying more than Rs 100 for electricity but do not receive any power, even as Andhra Pradesh farmers get round the clock electricity for Rs 360 per month, he added.

Reddy further said that the canals are also not in good condition.

The protest will continue until a government delegation provides assurance, Reddy said, adding that he would be at the protest site.

The event by the Kisan Sangh was pre-scheduled and

Farmers, including women, marched from Khandiya circle around 1.5 km to the Mini Secretariat, where they assembled for the 'Mahapadav' and the protest is underway peacefully, the farmer leader said.

A delegation from the administration has reached the farmers and negotiations with farmers leaders is underway, said Manilal Labana, general secretary of the farmer organisation.