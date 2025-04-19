Huge fire at Prayagraj tent supplier warehouse, brought under control after six hours

Prayagraj: A huge fire broke out in the warehouse of a company, which supplied tenting materials for the recently-concluded Maha Kumbh, at the Parade Ground early on Saturday, officials said and added the blaze was brought under control after six hours.

While there was no loss of life, two officers and five employees of the fire department suffered minor burn injuries while dousing the flames at the Lallu Ji and Tent Company warehouse in the Daraganj area, they said.

Rajiv Kumar Pandey, Prayagraj's chief fire officer, said the blaze was completely controlled.

He said 18 water tenders, including four from the army, were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze that erupted early on Saturday. These also included 10 water tenders called in from Handia, Meja and Soraon.

He added that he himself, another officer and five employees suffered minor burn injuries while extinguishing the fire.

Pandey said the efforts of the firefighting personnel led to tent material and bamboo sticks worth crores of rupees in many nearby warehouses being saved.

Four municipal corporation vehicles were deployed for sprinkling water to protect the nearby godowns. At the same time, 20 employees were evacuated from the burning warehouse.

Pandey said the surrounding settlements, including a slum, were also saved from the fire.

The fire caused four LPG cylinders to explode while two scooters parked on the warehouse premises were burnt to ashes.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhishek Bharti and other senior officers present on the spot coordinated the firefighting efforts.

Several companies supplying tenting materials built their warehouses at Kali Marg of Parade Ground for the Maha Kumbh. After the congregation ended, tenting materials were removed from the fair area and stored in these warehouses.