Huge fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab's Derabassi; 100 firemen, 15 fire trucks deployed

Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Derabassi town in Punjab's Mohali district on Monday, with over 100 firemen and 15 fire tenders deployed to douse the flames, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident, they said.

Thick, billowing smoke could be seen rising from the factory at Behra road. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they added.

A police official said they received information about a fire at the factory around 3 pm. The fire was put out by 7.55 pm.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said after the administration was alerted about the blaze, the local fire department and emergency response teams swung into action.

Over 100 firemen and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service from Derabassi, Zirakpur, Chandigarh and Mohali, which successfully doused the flames by late evening, she said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke said there was no report of any casualty or injury because of the fire. PTI CHS SKY SKY