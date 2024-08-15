Huge market for gaming, Indian youth should lead in producing games: PM

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon Indian professionals to lead the global gaming market and help establish the country as a global leader in the industry.

In his address during the 78th Independence Day celebrations here, the prime minister emphasised the need for Indian talent to dominate not just in gaming but in game production as well by leveraging the country's rich cultural heritage.

Asserting that those who create and produce games are largely foreigners, he said he sees that a huge market has emerged in the world of gaming.

"India has a rich heritage, and we can bring talent into the gaming world. We should attract everyone to our gaming sector, and I want Indian children and youth to lead the gaming industry," Modi said.

"I want the country's youth to lead the gaming industry, not just in playing but also in producing games. Indian games must reach the world," he added.

In April, the prime minister interacted with top Indian gamers on a host of issues relating to the gaming industry. In a freewheeling interaction regarding the future as well as the challenges before the e-gaming industry, Modi had posed questions to gamers while also trying his hand at some of the games.

He had also said that the gaming industry does not require any regulation.

"It must remain free, only then will it boom..," Modi said in response to a question by a gamer.