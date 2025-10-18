Huge quantities of drugs seized in Tripura after intensification of ops: CM

Agartala, Oct 18 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said huge quantities of drugs have been seized in the northeastern state in the last 10 days after the security forces intensified operations.

His statement came a day after 90,000 bottles of a banned cough syrup were seized from a goods train in Jirania railway station in West Tripura district.

"In the past ten days, the police and intelligence agencies have intensified anti-drug operations leading to recovery of 896 kg of ganja, 90,817 bottles of banned cough syrup, 180 Yaba tablets and 27.78 gm of heroin," Saha said in a post on X.

"Altogether 16 persons have been arrested and 15 cases registered under the NDPS Act during the period," he said.

"Tripura Police are determined to get rid of drugs and are committed to bringing to book all the kingpins involved in drug smuggling and trade. The government has also adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the drug menace to give a drug-free society to the young generation," Saha added. PTI PS ACD