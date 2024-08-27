Huge quantities of gold, silver seized in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 27 (PTI) The authorities have seized two containers with huge quantities of gold and silver ornaments in Bhubaneswar, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The gross weight of the gold packets was 87 kg but the net weight may be low, said Ajay Kumar Sethy, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes here.

An investigation has been initiated into this matter.

“We have seized two containers on Monday. One contained silver ornaments while another was loaded with gold, along with silver ornaments,” Sethy said.

The consignment has been received from Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi through two private airlines, he said.

Sethy said that these items have been meant for several businessmen in and around Bhubaneswar.

If any item will be detected without proper invoice, proceedings will be done as per the GST Act and rules, he added. PTI BBM NN