Suri: Police have seized around 20,000 gelatin sticks and arrested one person in West Bengal's Birbhum district, an official statement said.

The explosives packed in 50 bags were seized from a pick-up van coming from Pakur in neighbouring Jharkhand during the checking of vehicles at Sultanpur–Nalhati Road on Tuesday night, it said.

"One person has been arrested and taken into custody in this connection. A specific case has been started and further investigation is underway," the police statement said.

The explosives were procured and transported illegally, and coordination is on with Pakur Police for further probe, it said.

Security checking and surveillance have been intensified across sensitive locations in the state.