Huge quantity of spurious liquor seized in J'khand's Jamtara, 4 held

Jamtara, Dec 1 (PTI) Police on Monday claimed to have busted an inter-state syndicate involved in sale of spurious Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), with the arrest of four people from Jamtara district in Jharkhand.

Liquor estimated to be worth Rs 45 lakh was also seized from three vehicles in Narayanpur police station area, officials said.

Jamtara SP Rajkumar Mehta said acting on a tip-off, police had started checking vehicles in Narayanpur, and impounded a truck carrying 225 crates of spurious IMFL hidden in packets of potato chips and two cars on Sunday night.

“This is the highest recovery of spurious liquor in the state so far. We also nabbed four persons, hailing from Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. Based on their interrogation, it was known that the liquor was manufactured in a place near Asansol in West Bengal and Baliapur in Dhanbad, and was being taken through Jamtara for supply in different parts of Bihar,” Mehta said.

A total of 5,400 bottles of spurious liquor and 3,120 litres of spirits (used in manufacturing liquor) were seized by police, he said.

Mehta told PTI that the police are conducting raids to nab a few more persons involved in the syndicate.

“The arrested persons have been carrying out this business for several years and supplying spurious IMFL mostly in Bhagalpur, Mokama and Patna in Bihar. We are carrying out raids to nab at least three more persons from Dhanbad, Bengal and Bihar involved in the syndicate,” he said. PTI ANB RBT