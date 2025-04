Akola: A rich tribute was paid to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary through a huge rangoli spread over 18,000 square feet area in Akola city, Maharashtra.

The rangoli was drawn by the District Art Teachers Association (DATA) and the Congress's Scheduled Caste Department in the old bus stand area.

A DATA official said 3,800 kg of rangoli powder has been used and the full-length image of Babasaheb Ambedkar was created after 40 hours.