Huge relief package for rain-affected farmers has put pressure on treasury, admits BJP's Darekar

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) The state treasury is under strain due to financial aid announced for farmers hit by excess rains, but the Maharashtra government will manage to tide over the issue and resume some schemes, BJP leader and MLC Pravin Darekar said on Monday.

The government is like a household, where one works within available funds, cuts some expenses and plans rigorously, he told reporters in Solapur.

"Similarly, while running a government, leaders have to prioritise certain issues over others. The state government has announced a huge package for farmers, which has put pressure on the state treasury. But we will manage it," he said while responding to a question on reports of the state government not issuing funds for earlier announced schemes.

"The schemes will be resumed later. We have to prioritise things as the state's treasury consists of money received from people. The condition of farmers in Maharashtra is dire, and nothing can be more important than extending relief to them. Large stretches of agricultural land have been damaged due to heavy rains," Darekar pointed out.

Cattle sheds and livestock have also been devastated, with survival itself becoming a major issue for farmers, the MLC said. PTI ND BNM