Huge response for Pune Book festival, 30 lakh books sold in 9 days

Pune, Dec 22 (PTI) The Pune Book Festival, organised by the National Book Trust from December 13 to 21, received an overwhelming response, with a footfall of 12.5 lakh, the sale of 30 lakh books, and a business turnover of more than Rs 50 crore, according to organisers.

The number of book lovers increased compared to last year, which shows growing interest in reading, particularly among youngsters, as over 60 per cent of visitors were young readers, said Rajesh Pande, the chief convenor of the festival.

He said the event has emerged as a major platform for promoting reading culture, with students, young adults and families turning up in large numbers.

"Despite the dominance of mobile phones and gadgets, people were seen spending hours with books. Long queues for author interactions and book signings reflected Pune's vibrant reading culture," he said.

Last year, around 2.5 million books were sold, generating a turnover of approximately Rs 44 crore.

"This year, sales crossed three million books, and the turnover exceeded Rs 50 crore," Pande added.

He also said that three world records were created during the festival and have been recorded in Guinness World Records.

He added that the participation of teachers, principals and librarians was significant. Over 200 librarians attended a dedicated convention and purchased books extensively for their institutions. Several schools and colleges brought students to the festival.

This year, a stall set up by Maharashtra state's Marathi Basha Vibhag turned out to be a special attraction for the visitors.

The next Pune Book Festival will be held from December 12 to 20, 2026, at the Fergusson College ground, with preparations already underway to make it larger and more inclusive.