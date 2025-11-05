Huge sacrifices made in last 5 years to make J-K peaceful: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Nov 5 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said huge sacrifices have been made in the last five years to make Jammu and Kashmir peaceful, progressive, and prosperous, and called upon all sections of society to work as a unified force against elements attempting to disrupt peace.

Sinha delivered a keynote address at the two-day international symposium on 'Peace, People and Possibilities in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory', organised by Vishwagram, a non-profit organisation.

In his address, the lieutenant governor spoke about a new vision of a Jammu Kashmir that is peaceful, fear-free, prosperous, united and in which every citizen is empowered and touched by India's progress.

He emphasised that huge sacrifices have been made in the last five years to bring Jammu and Kashmir to where it is now.

"The peace visible in Jammu and Kashmir today has allowed all to flourish with mutual respect, and everyone is getting equal opportunity to live a dignified life. One can see the impact of peace, efforts of people for a better tomorrow and immense possibilities for all without any discrimination," he said.

Sinha highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, principles of people-first, social justice and equality have been followed, which have transformed both the lives of the people and J-K.

Reiterating his resolve to dismantle the terror ecosystem, the LG affirmed the commitment to maintaining peace, justice and equity.

"We are determined to strengthen socio-economic development and to turn the dreams of our youth into reality," he said, adding that within five years, the forces and J-K Police have created a Jammu Kashmir in which the sound of peace has replaced the sound of bullets and grenades.

"We have created a Jammu Kashmir, in which the walls of schools are echoing not with the clash of stones but with the laughter, innovation and education of children. We have created a Jammu Kashmir, in which towns like Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam, once shrouded in silence, have transformed into cultural and literary centres for the youth," he said.

Calling the people of Jammu and Kashmir the "heartbeat of peace", the lieutenant governor urged all sections of society to work as a single, unified force against elements attempting to disrupt peace, and to counter the threats of drug addiction and youth radicalisation.

He also called on people to follow the rule of law for peace, progress and prosperity. PTI SSB MPL MPL