Huge scam: Kejriwal on govt's handling of IndiGo flight disruptions

Rajkot, Dec 9 (PTI) AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged the Union government seems to be complicit in the massive disruptions of IndiGo services and the entire episode smacked of a "huge scam".

"The overall IndiGo episode and chaos at airports, which affected thousands of people...the whole world is watching India. This is India of the 21st Century, and it is supposed to be a modern India, and we can't even manage our own airlines," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

IndiGo, which controls over 65 per cent of the market share, has cancelled more than 4,000 flights since December 2, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded, upending their vacation plans, important meetings and weddings.

"Something is seriously wrong. Either the Indian government is incompetent, or they don't know how to run the government, or they are complicit. I think it's more likely the latter – they are complicit.

"This inquiry, this committee they've set up, they're just fooling us. This is a huge scam," Kejriwal said.

Amid the cancellations and disruptions, aviation regulator DGCA has ordered IndiGo to reduce its planned flights by 5 per cent on high-capacity routes during winter.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in the December 8 order, asked IndiGo to submit a revised schedule by Wednesday.

DGCA, which previously issued a show cause notice to IndiGo's chief executive and chief operating officer to explain the disruptions, has set up a four-member panel to probe the lapses.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday that no airline, however large, will be permitted to cause hardship to passengers through planning failures and non-compliance with regulations.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, he said, "strict and appropriate action will be taken" against IndiGo for the flight disruptions that have affected passengers across the country. PTI KA PD NSK