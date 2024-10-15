Huge scope for India-Sweden collaboration on energy, health: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh has said there is a huge scope for collaboration with Sweden to develop scalable and cost-effective solutions for energy and health challenges.

Addressing the 11th India-Sweden Innovation Day (ISID) on Monday, the minister of state for science and technology said Sweden is a global leader in innovation.

Sweden currently ranks second among 133 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024.

Singh said that India and Sweden can cooperate at various levels, both in government and non-government sectors, to help India achieve its goal of net-zero emissions by 2070.

He said there has been a special focus on science, technology, and innovation under the Narendra Modi government.

"India today is in a position to claim to be a frontline nation in different areas. For example, in the space sector, we plan to send a human being next year, the first human mission indigenously developed by India.

"At the same time, next year we hope to send an Indian 6,000 meters deep as part of the Deep-Sea Mission," he said.

Research and innovation have been important aspects of the flourishing India-Sweden partnership. The 11th edition of ISID reflects the ongoing importance and success of this partnership. The minister's presence at the ISID inauguration since 2021 signals India's commitment to its innovation partnership with Sweden.

Several Indian and Swedish government agencies, such as the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), are partnering and jointly funding research initiatives. This includes growing cooperation between leading Swedish universities like Karolinska, KTH, and Chalmers, and top Indian universities, an official statement said.

Singh noted that involving the private sector could further strengthen these partnerships.

Also, several Swedish companies are conducting R&D and innovation in India.

For instance, Alkem Laboratories has partnered with Swedish company Biosergen for clinical trials on fungal diseases. There is also growing cooperation in areas such as vaccines, digital public infrastructure, and defence between the government and private sectors in both countries, the statement said.

Going forward, Singh said, "India is an unmatched source for innovation, R&D and talent, and there is huge scope for bilateral collaboration for scalable, cost-effective development solutions for energy and health challenges." The minister highlighted the use of technology and innovative solutions to scale up development interventions in the country.

He said, "India and Sweden are strengthening their partnership in green technology through initiatives like LeadIT 2.0, focusing on low-carbon industrial transitions, sustainable energy, and smart transport." This collaboration, highlighted at COP28, supports green innovations in sectors such as steel, cement, and aviation, aiming for net-zero emissions.

Singh also announced Sweden's participation in ISRO's Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM).

The Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are collaborating on the mission, with the Swedish Institute of Space Physics (IRF) providing the Venusian Neutrals Analyzer (VNA), a lightweight and efficient scientific instrument.

India's active participation in several international mega-science projects demonstrates the capabilities of Indian scientists, engineers, and companies, the minister said.