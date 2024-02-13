Huge security deployment, multi-layer barricading in Central Delhi in view of farmers' protest

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The central Delhi has been put under a heavy security cover in view of the farmers' protest, with personnel in anti-riot gears deployed strategically and metal and concrete barricades regulating access to several key roads, causing hardship to commuters.

Some entry and exit gates of select Metro stations near important installations in the area have been shut as prohibitory orders remain in force.

A police officer said the security arrangements are part of "Plan B" to deal with any situation in case the protesting farmers, who are marching towards the national capital from the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, entered the city and tried to reach Parliament.

All Parliament gates have been barricaded and extra security personnel including from the paramilitary forces deployed around the building. The barricades installed near Parliament have been fitted with barred wire on top.

Elaborate security arrangements have also been made at the Lok Kalyan Marg, where prime minister's residence is located, and the residences of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda.

Apart from sealing three borders of Delhi -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- the Delhi Police has put up multiple layers of barricading at various roads leading to the Parliament and the central part of Delhi.

Arrangements have been made at the Vikas Marg -- that connects east Delhi to the central part of the national capital -- to place cement barricades and sand-loaded dumpers at the centre of the road.

National Highway-9, heading towards Akshardham from Ghazipur, has been barricaded with cranes and heavy earthmovers.

The police intensified the checking of vehicles to identify protestors trying to enter Delhi in commercial or private vehicles.

The outer ring road heading to the Red Fort has also been barricaded as police did not want to any take chances. During their last protest, a group of agitating farmers had barged into the central part of Delhi on January 26, 2021, creating a ruckus on the Republic Day.

A police officer said section 144 has already been imposed all around the Delhi barring large gatherings and protests in the city.

"If anyone tries to gather or hold any kind of demonstration in the central part of Delhi, they will be dealt with strictly," a police officer said.

As precautionary measures, some entry and exit gates of select Metro stations near important installations in central Delhi have been shut. The gate number 1,2 and 5 of central secretariat were among them.

The other stations are Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath, Barakhamba Road and Khan Market.