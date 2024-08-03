Huge stock of unauthorised pesticides recovered from truck in Punjab's Bathinda

Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) A huge stock of unauthorised pesticides were seized from a truck coming from Haryana meant to be supplied to farmers in Bathinda and nearby districts, Punjab's agriculture department said on Saturday.

The department teams seized around 4.48 quintals in powder form and 34 litres of pesticides, the department said.

The seized stock of unauthorised pesticides belongs to a company which is not allowed to sell pesticides in the state of Punjab, it said.

Acting on reliable information regarding the arrival of spurious pesticides, teams of the agriculture department recovered a huge stock of unauthorised pesticides in Bathinda, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said.

The department has initiated the process to lodge an FIR in this matter, the minister said.

Recently, the department cancelled the licences of two fertiliser companies for supplying substandard diammonium phosphate (DAP) to the cooperative societies in the state. PTI CHS SKY SKY