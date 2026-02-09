Huge surge in domicile certificate applications at KMC amid SIR; over 19,000 requests received

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has received more than 19,000 applications for domicile certificates in the past one-and-a-half months, an unprecedented spike linked to the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials said on Monday.

Cumulative figures available till February 9 show that 19,167 applications were submitted, far exceeding the usual monthly average of fewer than 200 requests, sources in the civic body said.

Officials and Trinamool Congress councillors said the demand for resident certificates has "shot up sharply" since the revision process began, as the document has emerged as a key proof of residence for voters whose names were either flagged or left out during the verification exercise.

Of the total applications received, 18,962 have already been forwarded to the Kolkata Police for field verification, officials said.

Police have submitted 18,390 enquiry reports so far, based on which 16,925 domicile certificates have been issued from KMC offices, while 1,413 applications were rejected following adverse police verification reports, they added.

The civic body had opened dedicated counters at its headquarters and across borough offices following instructions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure residents do not face difficulties in securing required documentation during the revision process.

A member of the KMC mayor-in-council said the large volume of applications over such a short period has taken officials by surprise, describing the trend as "unprecedented" compared to routine demand patterns.

Applications received by the civic body are routed to the Kolkata sector collector's office and verified through police checks before a WBCS-rank officer grants final approval for issuance of the certificates.

Officials said that, at present, applications are being accepted primarily for requirements linked to the SIR exercise.

The surge comes amid heightened political activity around the electoral roll revision. Earlier, addressing a meeting of Trinamool Congress booth-level agents, Banerjee had accused the Centre and the Election Commission of bias in the SIR process and asked party workers to assist voters facing scrutiny.

The officials said the push to expedite certificate issuance gathered pace after Mayor Firhad Hakim announced that the process would be streamlined and accelerated to help residents produce domicile proof during hearings conducted by election authorities.

Previously, education-related domicile certificates were issued from Kolkata's Town Hall, while councillors provided address-related residency attestations.

However, there have been allegations that the Chief Electoral Officer's office is not accepting certificates issued by councillors during the ongoing revision, prompting the KMC to formalise a centralised application and verification mechanism.

Under the new arrangement, applicants must submit requests at their respective borough offices, which are then routed to the KMC headquarters for scrutiny before the final certificate is issued from the borough level.

The move is also aimed at assisting voters whose names did not appear in the initial mapping phase of the SIR exercise.

According to figures cited by ruling party leaders earlier, nearly six lakh names were excluded from draft rolls across 11 Kolkata Assembly segments.

Municipal authorities said detailed guidelines have been circulated to councillors to help residents with documentation requirements such as Aadhaar cards and rent receipts, adding that demand for domicile certificates is likely to remain elevated as the revision process progresses.