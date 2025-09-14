Huge turnout will rattle political rivals, says TVK chief, actor-politician Vijay

Chennai, Sep 14 (PTI) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Sunday claimed that the huge turnout and people's love for him witnessed at the start of his maiden state-wide political tour in Tiruchirappalli in central Tamil Nadu will rattle his political rivals.

Referring to Chief Minister MK Stalin's veiled attack on him, he asked if it was not the tradition of Tamils to welcome the new.

Recalling criticism of several parties against him by stating that, "Vijay will not venture out and he will not meet the people," he said they have now started to lament in a new way after seeing the huge turnout of people at his Tiruchirappalli and Ariyalur rallies on September 13, that marked the start of his maiden state-wide campaign for the 2026 Assembly election.

Huge, voluntary support from the people have made rivals rue, he said.

Vijay, without naming the DMK, asked if that party, which which had decades ago showed "hatred" for AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, would change today. Then, MGR had the power of a pretty huge public support for him, he said.

Notwithstanding the opposition of parties, including the DMK, the TVK will go on to fight the 2026 Assembly polls with determination and will make history return, he said in a statement.

Vijay expressed confidence that, like 1967 and 1977, his party, a newcomer, would emerge victorious in the Assembly polls to be held next year by March-April.

The DMK, led by its founder CN Annadurai, came to power in the state in 1967 by defeating the Congress and the AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran became the chief minister in 1977 by trouncing the DMK.

The DMK government helmed by M Karunanidhi was dismissed in 1976 during the infamous Emergency period (1975-77).

The TVK chief reiterated his allegation that DMK had a tacit understanding with the BJP and that the DMK assumed power by giving false assurances.

Vijay, referring to tens of thousands of people gathering to receive him everywhere, said that in view of such a situation, he could not visit Perambalur and could only cover Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur and Kunnam.

He would visit Permbalur another day, he assured the people.

On September 13, the CM had indirectly hit out at Vijay’s tour from Tiruchirappalli, where the frenzied fans of the actor jostled to receive him, leading to tumultuous scenes, raising fears of stampede in a number of spots.

At certain places, they pushed away barricades to gain closer access to their leader.

Stalin said his party cadres were disciplined and a dedicated lot who always evinced interest in constructive activities.