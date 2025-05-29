Huma Qureshi attends tourism event in Jammu, praises forces for Operation Sindoor

Suchetgarh (J-K), May 28 (PTI) Actor Huma Qureshi praised Army and Border Security Force (BSF) for their role in Operation Sindoor and for protecting the borders of the country during a programme held here along the Indo-Pakistan border here in the outskirts of Jammu.

Qureshi attended the cultural event organised by the tourism department in collaboration with BSF at Octroi which is famous for ‘Wagah-style’ ceremony comprising a structured beating retreat ceremony by BSF men in the weekends. This was started in October 2021 as part of government’s push for border tourism in Jammu region.

The beating retreat ceremony was restarted last week after remaining suspended during the India-Pakistan military conflict that followed the April 22 terror attack in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, died in Pahalgam.

Amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Qureshi interacted with the border guards, including its women personnel, who were on the forefront during Operation Sindoor to counter cross-border shelling and drone attacks by Pakistan along the International Border and the Line of Control.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures early on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases and resorted to mortal shelling. The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Qureshi also interacted with the civilian families affected by the Pakistani mortar and artillery firing in the border villages in Jammu and lauded their courage.

“Thank you for giving me a chance to come here today and interact with our soldiers, especially the women troopers who are guarding our borders round-the-clock without caring for their lives. I realized once again how lucky we are that you are protecting our borders,” the actor said.

Qureshi said the soil beneath her feet was a "symbol of bravery and sacrifice" of the Indian soldiers who are protecting the country.

“It is because of your bravery that peace has been established on our borders. I am thankful to the BSF and the army,” she said.

Reminding the gathering of her special relationship with Jammu and Kashmir as her mother is from the Valley, she said she considers Jammu and Kashmir as her home.

“Whatever happened recently makes us understand the importance of your role for the country. Jammu and Kashmir is the backbone of India and is standing strong and united, depicting your courage and sacrifice. I salute you and your families from the core of my heart,” she said.

Highlighting that J-K is truly a paradise on earth with every place like Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Shiv Khori, Patni Top and Bhaderwah having its own story connected to faith and beauty.

“I just want to tell you that do not let fear become the identity of Jammu and Kashmir. Let the world see peace, strength and love that truly defines the people of the region,” she said.

“Today we are all standing together with pride and hope and this is the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir and the spirit of India.” In an emotional appeal, she asked the people planning to visit J-K to go ahead to enjoy the beauty of the region.

“Please do not let hate win. Come to Jammu and Kashmir, come as travellers and go back as believers,” she said. PTI SBL/TAS TAS SKY SKY