Human activity primary cause of ecological imbalance: Om Birla

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said human activities have been the primary cause of ecological imbalance and recalled that nature began to heal itself during the lockdown that was triggered by COVID-19.

Delivering a lecture on 'Environment: Crisis and Solution', he said India must come together as a nation with renewed determination to protect and preserve the environment for future generations.

Each citizen has a responsibility to ensure that progress and sustainability go hand in hand. Collective awareness and responsible living are essential to building a cleaner, greener and healthier India, he added.

Highlighting the importance of environmental conservation, Birla said human activities have been the principal cause of ecological imbalance.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Speaker recalled that when human activity paused, nature began to heal itself. Rivers became cleaner, air quality improved and wildlife flourished -- a powerful reminder of the need for sustainable living.

Indians have always cherished nature and regarded it with deep reverence, where respect for the environment is not merely a belief but an integral part of life.

He observed that Indian traditions, scriptures and folklore have consistently emphasised harmony between humans and nature.

From an early age, Birla said, children in India are taught to live in tune with natural elements, reflecting the enduring cultural and moral connection between environmental consciousness and the Indian way of life.