Human-animal conflict in Wayanad: CM Vijayan holds meeting, issues directions

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 15 (PTI) With several animal attacks reported recently from Wayanad, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday held a meeting with people's representatives from the mountainous district and issued a slew of directions to keep prevent human-animal encounters.

Advertisment

In the meeting, Vijayan pointed out that human-animal conflict has been on the rise in Wayanad and therefore measures have to be taken to ensure that humans are not harmed, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The CM directed officials to set up a command and control centre as well as a war room comprising revenue, police and forest officials, and to ensure that that Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) are made permanent, the statement said.

Vijayan also emphasised the need to strengthen warning systems to alert people about wild animal presence in their area by making use of radio, community radio, wireless systems and Whatsapp groups, it said.

Advertisment

Additionally, new fencing methods will be tested to keep large wildlife out and efforts would be made to clear undergrowth in private estates by using workers under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, he said in the meeting.

"The most important thing is to save the people. There should be vigilance so that no more lives are lost. Existing trenches and fencing, if any, should be restored immediately," the CM instructed officials in the meeting, it said.

The CM also announced that steps have been taken to provide around Rs 11.5 crore as compensation for those killed and injured in wildlife attacks.

Advertisment

Besides that, the government is also considering providing financial assistance to those who go to private hospitals for treatment for injuries from wild animal attacks, Vijayan said.

The meeting also came out with directions for resorts near forests to avoid attracting wild animals and to regulate DJ parties at night.

It also directed the strengthening of monitoring and patrolling activities along the borders, especially at night, the statement said. PTI HMP HMP ANE