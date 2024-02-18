Human-animal conflict: Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council seeks state, centre intervention

Kochi, Feb 18 (PTI) Expressing concern over the rise in instances of wild animal attacks in Wayanad district, the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), the apex body of the Catholic Church in the state, on Sunday urged the state and central governments to take the issue seriously and make practical and immediate interventions.

The mountainous Wayanad district witnessed violent protests as part of an agitation over the death of Paul, an eco-tourism guide of the forest department, who was killed by a wild tusker near Kuruva island on Friday.

There have been three deaths in the past few weeks due to human-animal conflict.

KCBC said wild animals such as bears, tigers, elephants, and wild boars are often straying into populated areas, posing a threat to human life and property.

"The current situation of the local people is pathetic, as wildlife attacks are increasing day by day and they have completely lost their sense of security. State and central government systems should be prepared to make practical and immediate interventions with utmost seriousness at this stage," a statement issued by KCBC said.

It said officials should refrain from trying to find temporary solutions to the problem by suppressing the concerns and fears of the people.

"Prompt measures should be taken to devise policies allowing for the shooting of wild animals that pose a significant threat to the lives and property of citizens," Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, the President of KCBC said in the statement.

He added that it was necessary to take action to control the population of wild animals, which is growing to the point where the forest's natural equilibrium is allegedly being lost.

The KCBC also urged the government to compensate the victims promptly and to take measures to avert wildlife attacks on humans, domestic animals, and private property. Sufficient number of forest personnel should also be deployed for the purpose, it said.

As a long-term solution to the issue, a comprehensive legislation should be passed, the KCBC suggested. PTI RRT RRT ANE