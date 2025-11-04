Human-animal conflict: Leopard captured in Pune district after three deaths

Thane, Nov 4 (PTI) The leopard that is believed to have killed three individuals in Shirur tehsil of Pune district in the past few weeks and against whom a shoot-at-sight order was issued, has been captured and relocation ordered, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said on Tuesday.

Amid a spike in leopard-human conflicts, the government will use artificial intelligence for satellite-based tracking and early warning systems to alert citizens about leopard movements, he said.

A 13-year-old boy in Shirur tehsil became the latest victim of the big cat on Sunday, marking the third case of human-animal conflict in a month, apparently involving the same feline. The tragic killing of the boy triggered an angry response from locals who set a patrolling van of the forest department on fire.

On Monday, forest authorities ordered the capture and "elimination" of the animal and deployed a team of five sharpshooters in the area.

People from leopard attack-prone regions like Junnar, Ambegaon, and Shirur in Pune district organised a "rasta roko" (road blockade) near Avsari on the Pune-Nashik Highway on Monday to protest against the frequent attacks by big cats.

In the wake of a series of attacks by the marauding leopard, Naik has announced an "urgent relocation drive" for leopards and a comprehensive action plan to prevent further human-wildlife conflict, an official release stated.

Addressing an emergency meeting at Mantralaya on Tuesday, Naik said 200 cages will be installed immediately to capture leopards in the affected zones, while another 1,000 cages will be procured on a war footing.

Naik directed officials to implement both short-term and long-term preventive measures immediately, including increasing the number of forest personnel in the affected regions, installing solar (electric) fencing around farmlands and cattle sheds adjoining forest areas.

"The state government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the urgent purchase of cages and related equipment," the minister said.

Naik further informed that a proposal for sterilisation of leopards has been submitted to the Central government, and an all-party delegation, along with senior forest officials, will soon meet the Union Forest Minister.

"After the latest fatal incident on Sunday, the leopard believed to be responsible was captured immediately, and orders have been issued for its urgent relocation", Naik added. PTI COR NSK