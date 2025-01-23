Human-animal conflicts declining in Kerala, says Forest Minister Saseendran

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI) Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Thursday said that the human-animal conflicts were declining in the state and the government was taking effective actions.

The minister was speaking in the Assembly while rejecting the Congress-led UDF opposition's demand to adjourn the House proceedings for the day and discuss the issue of rising human-animal conflicts in Kerala.

According to the minister, 114 deaths due to wildlife attacks were reported in Kerala in 2012-22, then it declined to 98, 94 and 12 in the subsequent years.

"The department is taking effective actions," he said, adding that there is no situation at present to discuss the issue adjourning the House. Subsequently, Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission to the adjournment motion, following which the opposition staged a walkout.

Saseendran stated that the government plans to divide the regions facing the human-animal conflict into 12 zones and deploy special squads to prevent wildlife attacks.

The minister also added that a comprehensive Forest Bill would be enacted to provide all assistance to the farming community.

The Left government always prioritises the opinions of the people, he added.

"We withdrew the Forest Bill in response to public sentiment. Instead of criticising the decision, the opposition should commend the government for this action," he said.

The UDF raised the human-animal conflict issue by referring to the recent death of a tribal woman in wild elephant attack in Nilambur area of Malappuram district.

The adjournment notice moved by some opposition MLAs--including Mathew Kuzhalnadan-- sought to discuss the life of the people in the hilly terrain region who are living with fear due to the wild animal attacks.

Kuzhalnadan termed the minister's statement as "unfortunate".

"The people in the hilly region are living in the utmost fear as they could not even send their children to schools due to wild animal menace," he said.

He also alleged that the Forest officials are treating the people cruelly than the wild animals and criticised the Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill.

"This government is not lending its ear to hear the voice of the people living in the hilly region. The Kerala Congress (M) which earlier voiced for the people in the hilly terrain while it was part of the UDF, is an ally of the ruling front and remains silent on the issue," he said.

The Speaker pointed out to Kuzhalnadan that he was saying things outside the matter of the motion.

Shamseer said the Forest Bill was withdrawn by the government and therefore, there was no need to mention it in the discussion.

After the Speaker rejected the permission, in his walkout speech, Leader of Opposition. V D Satheesan. alleged that the 'laxity' of the Forest Department is leading to the rise in human-animal conflicts in the state.

"As per official figures, 6,341 man-animal conflicts occurred in 2019-20, then they rose to about 7,000 and in 2023-24 there were 9,838 human-animal conflicts reported," he said.

He added that 8,141 cases of crop loss due to wildlife menace were also reported in the state during the 2023-24 period.

Sarojini (54), hailing from Uchakkulam hamlet in Muthedam located near Nilambur was attacked and killed by a wild elephant when she went inside the forest to graze her goat on January 15. PTI ARM ARM KH