Human-animal conflicts: Priyanka assures full support to address villagers concern in Wayanad

Malappuram: Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Monday interacted with local villagers in forest-fringe hamlets of her hill constituency and assured them of full support in addressing their concerns over the increasing human-animal conflicts in the region.

She expressed concern over the dilapidated trenches dug years ago to prevent elephants from entering inhabited areas in the Uchakkulam settlement in Muthedam.

After inspecting the trenches, she told forest officials present there that they were inadequate to prevent stray elephants and the concerns of local residents were justified.

Priyanka visited the area after villagers complained to her about the trenches’ poor condition while she was visiting the house of Sarojini, who was recently killed in a wild elephant attack.

After hearing the residents' concerns about the four-decade-old trenches, she insisted on seeing them in person and went to the site.

Pointing out that the trenches were damaged and covered with soil in many places, she expressed concern that the lack of timely repairs had led to a loss of public trust.

The MP suggested building a protective wall in the area and using the employment guarantee scheme to increase the depth of the existing trenches by removing soil and clearing overgrown vegetation.

Later, Priyanka told reporters that the trenches were in very poor condition and that local people no longer had faith in them.

"They feel that even if the trenches are repaired or re-dug, they will not be maintained. I have discussed alternatives and suggested some measures. We will work on it together. It is very important for the people here to feel safe and have basic facilities," the Congress leader added.

After wrapping up her three-day visit to the constituency, Priyanka is scheduled to leave for New Delhi later in the day.