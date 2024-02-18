Human-animal conflicts: Three cases registered over violence during Wayanad hartal

Wayanad (Kerala): Three cases have been registered in connection with the violence during the hartal called by various political parties seeking permanent solutions to the human-animal conflicts in the region.

Advertisment

The FIRs were registered against several known and unknown persons under various charges, including obstruction of the public way, rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal force on public officials among others, police said on Sunday.

The district wide hartal call was given by all three major political fronts in protest against the increasing number of wild animal attacks with the latest being on Friday where an eco-tourism guide of the forest department was killed by a wild tusker near Kuruva island.

Protesters gathered in large numbers with the body of Paul at Pulpally town, seeking compensation for the family and a permanent solution for the issue.

Advertisment

Agitators began hurling bottles and plastic chairs at the district authorities and elected representatives during the protest, following which the police had resorted to lathi charge leaving many injured.

The angry mob raised slogans and booed the Congress MLAs T Siddique and I C Balakrishnan who tried to pacify the protesters.

The funeral of Paul was held at a local church on Saturday.

Last week, Aji (42) was trampled to death by the elephant in the Mananthavady area of the district triggering massive protests in Wayanad.

Attacks on livestock and humans are frequently being reported from Wayanad recently.