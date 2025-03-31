Human bones found near residential compound in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Mar 31 (PTI) A packet of processed human bones discovered near a residential compound in Kumpala, Mangaluru, has prompted swift action from the Ullal police.

The bones, spotted on Saturday night, were recovered following a tip-off from a resident.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the bones were inadvertently discarded by a woman employed at the residence of a retired doctor in Mangaluru.

According to police, the woman had recently transported household items from the doctor’s vacated residence, unknowingly including a packet of laboratory-processed bones.

Upon realising the bones were unwanted, she discarded the packet near her property.

The discovery came to light when a young man, searching the area for a rented costume he had lost after a performance at a local organisation’s event, stumbled upon the packet and alerted police. His unexpected find drew the attention of curious residents, leading to police involvement.

The lab-processed nature of the bones has raised questions regarding their origin and intended use.

Police have launched an investigation to gather further details and determine whether any legal violations are involved. PTI COR GMS SSK KH