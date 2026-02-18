Human brain still supreme: Narayana Murthy

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy on Wednesday indicated that artificial intelligence may never supercede human mind despite oft-repeated claims.

"Nothing is superior to the human mind," the entrepreneur said at a Delhi University talk.

The interaction, titled 'Leaders Talk', was held in collaboration with the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) at the Viceregal Lodge Convention Hall, an official statement said.

According to the release by the varsity, Murthy described AI as a blessing rather than a threat, and stressed the importance of reskilling and "learnability" for youth.

He called the youth the nation's most important asset and recalled lessons from his upbringing and a school incident on responsible use of common resources, which he said shaped his business ethics at Infosys.

Murthy said revenue and profit are secondary, and he always aimed to be the "most respected" rather than the most successful entrepreneur.

He said a mid-1990s setback involving a Fortune 100 US company that accounted for nearly 25 per cent of Infosys' business reinforced long-term thinking in him.

Murthy said he follows the principle of praise in public and criticism in private, noting that Infosys' Performance Improvement Programme gives employees six months to improve.

The welcome address was delivered by Hasmukh Adhia, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the statement read. PTI VBH VN VN