''Human chain'' held in Hyderabad to protest Waqf Amendment Act

Hyderabad, May 25 (PTI) A 'human chain' protest was organised in Hyderabad on Sunday in response to a call by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to voice opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act.

The protest stretched from Toli Chowki to Reti Bowli, covering a distance of around two kilometres.

Participants held placards and banners demanding the protection of Waqf rights and raised slogans in support of their cause.

The 'human chain' aimed to raise public awareness and urge the government to reconsider and roll back the amendments, AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said in a post on 'X'.

A series of protests is being organised here against the Waqf Amendment Act, following the agitational programme announced by the AIMPLB.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act came into force this April, the government had said.

While the BJP-led NDA had rallied in support of the bill, the opposition INDIA bloc united in opposing it.

Several Muslim bodies and opposition MPs have moved the Supreme Court against the law, which the ruling alliance has described as "a force for transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community." The opposition has slammed it "unconstitutional" and claimed that it "infringes on the rights of Muslims."