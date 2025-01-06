Human Metapneumovirus: Citizens need not panic, advisory to be issued, says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said citizens must not panic amid the detection of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in some other states and asserted his government will soon issue a comprehensive advisory on the situation.

A two-month-old boy admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad Gujarat has been detected with HMPV infection, while two cases have been detected in Karnataka.

Both states share borders with Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, CM Fadnavis said, "Citizens must not panic. The state health department will soon issue a comprehensive advisory on the situation. It is not a new virus. It is coming again. We will reissue an advisory regarding the virus." The situation is being monitored closely and the Union health ministry and state health officials are in touch to assess it, he added.

The Union health ministry has emphasised that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries PTI ND BNM