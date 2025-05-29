Human Rights Forum asks Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to reinstate terminated contract workers

Visakhapatnam, May 29 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Committee of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Thursday demanded the reinstatement of 3,000 contract workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), who were allegedly terminated recently.

Calling this move a retrograde privatisation policy by the government, HRF said it stands in solidarity with the ongoing agitation of the steel plant's contract workers.

"Contract workers at VSP have been on an indefinite strike for the past 10 days for realisation of their legitimate rights in the face of sustained threats by the management. HRF demands that the 3,000 contract workers who have been recently terminated be reinstated immediately," said a release from HRF.

Advising VSP, which is also known as Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), to abandon alleged attempts to terminate another 1,800 contract workers, HRF condemned the industry management's alleged use of police to intimidate the workers.

Resorting to fear tactics instead of negotiation, particularly when production at the plant is being affected, is unacceptable, it said.

Though contract workers are the backbone of daily operations at the plant, HRF noted that "they continue to be denied basic rights, job security and dignity at the workplace".

"Their persistent demands for regularisation and fair wages are not met with dialogue, but intimidation and removal," said HRF, calling for engagement in dialogue and democratic resolution of issues raised by them.

According to HRF, the Central government is orchestrating a "systematic conspiracy to privatise the steel plant by sanitising its financials", issuing a Rs 11,440-crore package, waiving GST and other dues to make the plant attractive for private players.

"We condemn this attempt to hand over a precious industrial asset built on the sacrifice of 32 lives and the voluntary land donation by people of 69 villages to corporate interests on a platter," said HRF.

In the 40-year history of VSP, we have not witnessed such intimidation tactics and police deployment, said the rights body, adding that the suspension of protesting workers and the issuance of show-cause notices could be in direct violation of Industrial Disputes Act, 1948.

These actions are nothing but implementation of regressive new labour codes that the government is actively pushing, it noted.

Calling for the immediate stoppage of punitive actions by the management, HRF advocated democratic and peaceful resolution of employees and contract workers grievances at the steel plant.

Further, it demanded the immediate halting of all attempts to privatise the steel plant.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila had launched an indefinite hunger strike in support of the laid off workers but it was broken up by the police.

Meanwhile, a source told PTI that the steel plant is executing employee rationalisation as per government guidelines and expert advice and it is an ongoing process.

However, it is expected that the steel plant will start recruiting again once the production picks up, said the source, observing that every month around 100 employees superannuate.

In May, 160 employees are expected to superannuate, while 100 did in April. VSP employs about 11,500 regular employees and 12,000 contract workers.

Incidentally, the release of government funds for the revival of the industry is contingent upon the implementation of the expert advice guidelines. On January 17, the Union government approved a financial support of Rs 11,440 crore to revive VSP.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed a press conference at his residence in Undavalli and highlighted that the problem of privatising VSP will not arise now as the Centre had approved a financial support of Rs 11,440 crore. PTI STH KH