Human rights forum condemns Andhra police for publicly beating 3 suspects in ganja case

Tenali (Andhra Pradesh), May 27 (PTI) The Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Tuesday condemned the Tenali police for publicly beating three men accused of attacking a police constable after being confronted over marijuana possession.

John Victor, Karimulla, and Rakesh were accused of attacking police constable K Chiranjeevi. One more accused is said to be absconding.

"Whatever be the nature of their alleged crimes, the police have no right to treat the accused in this manner subjecting them to a public beating. The Constitution and the law lay out clear procedures to deal with any offender," said the HRF in a press release.

The incident occurred on April 25 and came to light after a video surfaced on May 26, showing two police officers thrashing the alleged accused in full public view, with bamboo sticks.

In the disturbing footage, a police officer is seen testing a wooden stick before striking a man’s feet. The man, arms tucked in, cries out in pain instantly.

The officer hits repeatedly, causing the man to pull back his feet in agony.

The youth were seen limping in pain while struggling to stand upright.

HRF said the police personnel must be counselled to act within the boundaries of the law and not their personal discretion.

Demanding action under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and SC/ST (PoA) Act, HRF urged an immediate inquiry and strict accountability for the officers who violated legal and human rights.

In his reaction, S Satish Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Guntur district, said, “I am not aware of this case and I don’t know anything about this.” PTI MS STH ROH