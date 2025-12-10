Human rights must be 'everyday essentials' for all, especially marginalised sections: RS Chairman

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday called on elected representatives to ensure human rights remain "living, breathing realities" for every citizen, particularly the marginalised sections of society, as he marked the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Speaking on Human Rights Day, he said the historic 1948 document "continues to stand as the bedrock of human dignity, freedom, equality and justice for every individual across the world." Highlighting this year's global theme 'Human Rights: Our Everyday Essentials', the chairman said it underscores three simple yet profound truths: Human rights are positive, essential, and attainable.

"Human rights empower individuals and communities, prevent harm, protect dignity and transform societies for the better," he said.

Drawing on India's constitutional framework and ancient philosophy, Radhakrishnan said the country has "always been a resolute champion of these universal values." He invoked the Sanskrit phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The world is one family) and noted that India's Constitution guarantees Fundamental Rights, and Directive Principles of State Policy.

"As elected representatives of the people, it is our bounden duty to ensure that human rights remain living, breathing realities for every citizen," he said, calling on members to "pledge anew to work tirelessly towards a nation and a world where human rights are truly our everyday essentials." Meanwhile, after papers were laid in the Upper House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram would continue in the second half of the day and could extend until 7 pm.

The discussion on election reforms, Rijiju said, will be taken up on Thursday and is expected to conclude on Monday. PTI LUX ANU ANU