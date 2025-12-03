Human rights panel in Jharkhand inactive: JJM

Ranchi, Dec 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (JJM), a coalition of human rights organisations, on Wednesday alleged that the state human rights commission has been rendered inactive with the posts of its chairperson and other members lying vacant.

The JJM demanded immediate appointment to all vacant positions and urged the government to make the commission fully functional.

Addressing a press conference here, members of the Mahasabha claimed that attacks on the rights of tribal, Dalit, minority and economically weaker communities were on the rise in the state.

They pointed to the recently released India Justice Report 2025, saying Jharkhand "ranks among the lowest states across all indicators of policing, judiciary, prisons and legal aid".

"Attacks on the rights of tribal, dalit, minority and the poor are on rise. They are also facing police repression," Aloka Kujur, a JJM member, alleged.

The organisation cited several past incidents where it claimed human rights violations had taken place.

Referring to an October 27 incident in Chaibasa, the members said Adivasi–Moolvasi residents at Tambo Chowk were peacefully protesting against the entry of large vehicles into the town following frequent accidents.

"Under the cover of darkness, police carried out a lathicharge, fired tear gas, registered FIRs against 75 Adivasis, including 11 women, under several serious charges such as attempt to murder, and arrested 16 people," the members claimed.

The Mahasabha demanded that the FIRs filed in connection with the Chaibasa no-entry protest be scrapped and demanded the release of jailed activists.

It also called for setting up a judicial commission for an impartial probe into cases registered against Adivasis–Moolvasis under UAPA and other serious charges, including those linked to Maoism, as well as cases involving undertrial prisoners.