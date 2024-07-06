Human Rights panel seeks report from Padmanabha Swamy temple over demand for special queue

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 6 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Saturday sought an explanation from the management of the famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple here over the demand for a separate queue for devotees hailing from the state capital.

The Commission acting chairperson and judicial member K Byjunath intervened into the matter based on a complaint filed by two residents here.

The panel sought a report from the temple executive officer within 15 days in this regard, a Commission statement said here.

A special queue system should be implemented for the residents of Thiruvananthapuram at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple where thousands of devotees from various states visit, the complainants demanded.

A similar queue system for local devotees is already in place in Guruvayoor Sree Krishna temple in Thrissur district and many other shrines in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, they pointed out.

If the special queue system is in place, the freedom of worship guaranteed by the Constitution can be ensured, the statement said quoting the complainants. PTI LGK ROH