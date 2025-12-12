Human rights part of Indian ethos: Law Minister Meghwal

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said human rights have long formed part of the country’s philosophical and cultural tradition.

Addressing an event organised by the Law Commission to mark Human Rights Day, Meghwal spoke about how ideas of human dignity and ethical conduct have been articulated across India’s civilisational journey, drawing from the teachings of thinkers and great leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

To mark the occasion, the law panel also organised an essay competition on the theme 'Ensuring Everyday Essentials: Public Services and Dignity for All' for all its officials.

Meghwal felicitated the winners and appreciated the thoughtful submissions received from the officials, legal consultants and interns associated with the Commission. PTI NAB ARI