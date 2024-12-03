Human rights violated in Bangladesh, arrested Hindu monk's lawyers beaten up: BJP's Suvendu

Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said human rights have been violated in Bangladesh as lawyers of arrested Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das could not appear in a court in the neighbouring country as they were allegedly beaten up by fundamentalists there.

Adhikari also sought immediate intervention from human rights organisations from around the world to stop alleged atrocities on people belonging to minority communities in the neighbouring country.

"At least 70 lawyers have been implicated in false cases, and I have news that they have been arrested. See this photograph... arrested Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das' principal lawyer Ramen Roy was severely beaten up by the fundamentalists of the Jamat. And the person, Regan Acharya, who was supposed to appear on his behalf was also badly beaten up.

"Both the advocates, who were supposed to appear for the arrested Hindu monk in a court, are now fighting for their lives. This is a complete violation of human rights and I believe that international human rights organisations must intervene immediately," Adhikari told reporters outside the West Bengal assembly.

He was reacting to the news that no lawyer in Bangladesh appeared for the arrested Hindu monk there following which the hearing on his bail petition was postponed to next month.

A Bangladesh court on Tuesday deferred to January 2 next year hearing on the bail petition of Das on a government plea as no lawyer appeared on his behalf.

Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 25 for alleged sedition. He was denied bail and sent to jail by a Chattogram court on November 26, triggering protests by his supporters.

Referring to the alleged torture of the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, the BJP leader called for Hindus to come together and unitedly stand against the ongoing atrocities.

"ISKCON has a presence throughout the world and should react vigorously. In Bangladesh, one terror group, which is worse than Hamas, ISIS and the Taliban, is working. It's high time for Hindus to raise their voice," Adhikari claimed.

The BJP would also intensify its demonstration against the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, he said.

"We will increase our protests and Hindus worldwide must unite," he added. PTI SCH BDC