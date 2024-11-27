Human skeleton found at defunct Kanpur seminary; probe on

Kanpur (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A decomposed human skeleton was recovered from a defunct seminary in the Jajamau area of Kanpur on Wednesday, police said.

Additional DCP (East) Rajesh Srivastav said that forensic experts and field units have been asked to probe the matter, and instructions have been issued to get a DNA profiling done to determine the skeleton's gender.

"A detailed study of the skeleton will be carried out to ascertain its age and cause of the death. The skeleton appears to be old," Srivastav told mediapersons.

"The seminary was closed for past several years," he said.

Hamza, the owner of the seminary, was informed by his cousin Anas that the lock in its gate was found broken, the officer said.

When Hamza reached the seminary to take stock of the matter, he found the human skeleton in a room behind the kitchen, Srivastava said. PTI COR KIS ARI