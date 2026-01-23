'Human skeleton' found at Delhi airport; turns out to be demo model

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Panic briefly erupted at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport after a box containing what appeared to be a human skeleton was found in the departure area, triggering a security alert, police said on Friday.

Information was received at the IGI Airport police station from DIAL security about an unattended box lying near the office of an airline in the departure area.

On receiving the alert, the SHO of IGI Airport police station rushed to the spot along with staff and initiated standard security protocols, a senior police officer said.

"The box was examined as per the laid-down drill. On inspection, it was found that it contained a skeleton-like structure, which was not real but a model commonly used for educational purposes in nursing and medical studies," the officer added.

The box bore a label and the address of a firm. Police contacted the firm, which confirmed that the item was an educational model, he said.

During further inquiry, it emerged that a passenger had left the box with airline staff after being denied permission to carry it on the flight. The item was later noticed by housekeeping staff, who alerted DIAL security, which in turn informed the local police, the officer said.

Police said no suspicious material was found, and the situation was handled as per security protocols.

However, to eliminate any scope of doubt, the skeleton has been sent for forensic examination.